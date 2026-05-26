Maruti Suzuki sets up advanced manufacturing lab at ITI Hassangarh in Rohtak

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has established an Advanced Manufacturing Lab (AML) at Government ITI, Hassangarh, Rohtak, as part of its CSR-led skill development initiative aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India mission. The company said the facility aims to equip students with industry-relevant technical skills and prepare a future-ready workforce for the automotive manufacturing sector.

The newly inaugurated Smart Factory Lab is expected to train around 200 students in its first year. The lab has been designed to replicate real-world shop-floor environments and provide hands-on exposure to various aspects of automobile manufacturing, including assembly, welding, painting, machining, mechatronics, and workplace safety.

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According to Maruti Suzuki, the initiative has been introduced to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the rapidly evolving demands of the automobile industry. The company believes that practical exposure to modern manufacturing processes will help improve students’ employability and technical competence.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Sachin Gupta, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, along with senior officials from Maruti Suzuki and the institute.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the Advanced Manufacturing Lab would bring real shop-floor learning and modern machinery into classrooms. He added that the initiative is aimed at preparing students for industry-specific processes while supporting India’s manufacturing ecosystem with a skilled workforce.

Sachin Gupta, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, said the lab marks an important step in strengthening skill development infrastructure in the region. He noted that the facility would help students gain future-ready skills and contribute to India’s broader manufacturing ambitions.

During the event, offer letters were also distributed to selected students who will join Maruti Suzuki as apprentices after completing their courses.

Maruti Suzuki currently supports 31 ITIs across India in manufacturing-related trades and has established 18 Advanced Manufacturing Labs nationwide. The company also operates four Japan-India Institutes for Manufacturing (JIMs) located in Gujarat and Haryana, focused on advanced manufacturing and Japanese shop-floor management practices

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