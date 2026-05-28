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Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Services Over 2.84 Crore Vehicles In Fy26, Sets New After Sales Record

Maruti Suzuki services over 2.84 crore vehicles in FY26, sets new after-sales record

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 28 May 2026, 13:31 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki serviced over 2.84 crore vehicles during FY26, marking the highest annual after-sales load in the company’s history. The brand currently operates 5,926 service touchpoints across India.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR
WagonR hatchbacks are seen parked at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar. India's largest carmaker is planning to reduce production soon amid slowdown in demand and rising stockpile. (REUTERS)
Maruti Suzuki WagonR
WagonR hatchbacks are seen parked at the manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki in Manesar. India's largest carmaker is planning to reduce production soon amid slowdown in demand and rising stockpile.
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its after-sales network serviced more than 2.84 crore vehicles during FY26, marking the highest annual service load handled in the company’s history.

The automaker attributed the milestone to its nationwide network comprising 5,926 service touchpoints, supported by trained technicians, technology-enabled service operations, and established service processes. The company said the figure includes all categories of vehicle servicing, including periodic maintenance and general repairs.

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According to Maruti Suzuki, expanding its after-sales infrastructure continues to remain a key focus area as vehicle technologies evolve and customer expectations increase. The company plans to further scale its service operations and aims to establish nearly 8,000 service touchpoints by FY2030-31.

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Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the record service load reflects customer trust in the company’s after-sales capabilities and highlighted the contribution of dealership and channel partners in achieving the milestone.

The company added that its strategy has consistently focused on keeping its service network ahead of sales growth, while also introducing new service formats to improve accessibility and efficiency for customers across the country.

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First Published Date: 28 May 2026, 13:31 pm IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

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