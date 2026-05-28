Maruti Suzuki services over 2.84 crore vehicles in FY26, sets new after-sales record

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that its after-sales network serviced more than 2.84 crore vehicles during FY26, marking the highest annual service load handled in the company’s history.

The automaker attributed the milestone to its nationwide network comprising 5,926 service touchpoints, supported by trained technicians, technology-enabled service operations, and established service processes. The company said the figure includes all categories of vehicle servicing, including periodic maintenance and general repairs.

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According to Maruti Suzuki, expanding its after-sales infrastructure continues to remain a key focus area as vehicle technologies evolve and customer expectations increase. The company plans to further scale its service operations and aims to establish nearly 8,000 service touchpoints by FY2030-31.

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Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, stated that the record service load reflects customer trust in the company’s after-sales capabilities and highlighted the contribution of dealership and channel partners in achieving the milestone.

The company added that its strategy has consistently focused on keeping its service network ahead of sales growth, while also introducing new service formats to improve accessibility and efficiency for customers across the country.

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