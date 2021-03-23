Maruti Suzuki sees higher cost of acquisition as a threat, focusing on hybrids

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic yet to be over, the Indian auto industry is facing various other challenges. One of them is the rising raw material cost that led several automakers including the largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki to increase its vehicle prices effective from April 2021. However, this high cost of acquisition is a threat, believes Maruti Suzuki.

The largest carmaker of India with nearly 50% of market share, Maruti Suzuki believes such a high cost of acquisition might dampen the consumer sentiments at a time when the country’s auto industry is recovering from the Covid shock and also battling with other headwinds like the chip crisis, rising fuel cost, etc.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, in an interview with IANS, described the rise in acquisition cost as a real threat to the buyers' sentiments. He said that during the FY20, when the sales went down in the industry, one of the biggest reasons given was the cost of acquisition of vehicles went up in the forms of taxations, insurance, and road tax. As the Indian economy is still price-sensitive, unlike Japan and European economies, the increasing cost of acquisition is a real threat.

Srivastava also said that the earlier hike was on account of an increase in regulatory levies, but now the auto industry is grappling with high costs of steel, plastics, and other raw materials required for vehicle manufacturing. With the prices of all these commodities gone up, vehicle costs are going up dramatically.

As the acceleration in global economic rebound has resulted in a surge of commodity and crude oil prices in recent times, the core inflation has been pushed up as well, leading to an overall acquisition cost hike. In that line, Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of its cars from April 2021 after the last hike in January this year.

Currently, 70% of the overall vehicle cost is attributed to manufacturing materials. However, this phenomenon is being countered by the easily available financing options as well as low-interest rates. However, the availability of liquidity is being countered by the increased acquisition cost.

Meanwhile, as the country’s auto industry is talking more and more about ways to reduce emissions, Srivastava said that as the emission norms will get more stringent in the days to come, there will be an eventual shift towards hybrid powertrains.

Talking about the issue, he said that CNG is a good option for India, as it is cheap and costs of acquisition for CNG vehicles are low. “Pure EVs cost 2.5 times more than a normal vehicle. A similar type of specification in a CNG-run vehicle comes to about ₹75,000 more than a petrol variant of the same specs," he further said.