Maruti Suzuki sales rise 3% in July 2025. Compact cars lead while SUV sales fall

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported total sales of 1,80,526 units in July 2025, registering a 3 per cent year-on-year increase over the 1,75,041 units sold in the same month last year. The growth in sales was supported by an improved performance in the compact car segment and robust export volumes, even as utility vehicle sales saw a modest decline.

Total sales in the domestic market (including passenger vehicles, LCVs, and supplies to other OEMs) stood at 1,48,781 units, compared to 1,51,056 units in July 2024. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market remained nearly flat at 1,37,776 units, while the Super Carry LCV contributed 2,794 units. Sales to other OEMs dropped to 8,211 units from 10,702 units in the same month last year.

Compact segment drives domestic volumes:

Sales in the compact segment, which includes models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, and Celerio, rose to 65,667 units in July 2025, up from 58,682 units in the same month last year. However, entry-level hatchbacks such as the Alto and S-Presso continued to struggle, with sales dropping to 6,822 units. The Eeco van posted a slight increase, selling 12,341 units in July 2025, up from 11,916 in July 2024.

Maruti’s utility vehicle portfolio, comprising the Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, Jimny, and Invicto, saw sales slide to 52,773 units, compared to 56,302 units in July 2024. The Ciaz sedan reported just 173 units, reflecting a persistent decline in the mid-size sedan segment.

Exports surge with robust overseas demand:

Maruti Suzuki’s reported strong export sales with volumes reaching 31,745 units in July 2025, a significant 32 per cent jump over the 23,985 units shipped in the year-ago period. This marks another month of strong overseas sales performance, contributing heavily to the company’s sales mix.

Total cumulative sales for the April–July 2025 period reached 7,08,387 units, slightly higher than the 6,96,909 units recorded in the same period last year.

