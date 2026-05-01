Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sales in April; Domestic numbers cross 190,000 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in April 2026, starting FY2026-27 on a strong note across both domestic and export markets. The company reported total sales of 2,39,646 units during the month, registering a 33.3 per cent year-on-year increase over the 1,79,791 units sold in April 2025.

Domestic sales also reached an all-time high of 1,91,122 units, while exports stood at 40,054 units, compared to 27,911 units in April 2025. Sales to other OEMs were recorded at 8,470 units, dropping marginally from the 9,827 sold in the same month previous year.

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In the domestic passenger vehicles segment, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,87,704 units, marking a 35.3 per cent YoY growth over the 1,38,704 units sold in April last year. The utility vehicle portfolio, which includes models such as the Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, XL6, e Vitara, and the newly introduced Victoris, contributed 77,892 units during the month. This reflected a 32 per cent YoY increase when compared to the 59,022 units sold in April 2025.

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Passenger car sales across the mini, compact, and mid-size categories stood at 96,725 units, up 41.7 per cent from 68,244 units a year ago. Models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, and Ignis continued to drive volumes strongly. The mini car segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, recorded 16,066 units, witnessing a steep 153.7 per cent rise compared to 6,332 units in the same month last year.

The Eeco van contributed 13,087 units during the month, registering a 14.4 per cent increase year-on-year, while Super Carry light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,418 units, reflecting a marginal 2 per cent growth over April 2025.

The company also sold 13,087 units of the Eeco van and 3,418 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle during April 2026. Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, LCVs, and OEM supplies, reached 1,99,592 units, up 31.4 per cent from 1,51,880 units sold during the corresponding month last year.

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