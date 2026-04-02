Maruti Suzuki records 16.72 pc growth to 2.25 lakh unit sales in March 2026

Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday, announced that it has recorded a total sales of 2,25,251 units in March 2026, witnessing a growth of 16.72 per cent over 1,92,984 units sold during the same period the previous year. In addition to that, domestic sales amounted to 1,69,428 units in March 2026, recording a growth of 10.64 per cent over 1,53,134 units sold in March 2025.

As of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company has sold 24,22,713 units, recording an 8.4 per cent growth over 22,34,266 units sold in FY25. Additionally, the company's domestic sales in FY26 grew by 3.8 per cent to 19,74,939 from 19,01,681 in FY25.

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Maruti Suzuki Sales: Mini

The mini segment of Maruti Suzuki consists of Alto and S-Presso, and it has sold slightly higher, compared to the previous year, with 11,741 units sold in March 2026, recording a slight growth of 0.7 per cent from 11,655 units sold in March 2025. However, the segment witnessed a decline in sales with 1,12,291 unit sales in FY26, a decline of 10.71 per cent from 1,25,770 unit sales in FY25.

Maruti Suzuki Sales: Compact

The compact segment of Maruti Suzuki consists of Ignis, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift and WagonR, selling a total of 71,789 units in March 2026, witnessing a growth of 17.5 per cent from 61,097 units in March 2025. The segment witnessed further growth of 4.84 per cent to 8,08,102 unit sales in FY26 from 7,70,737 unit sales in FY25.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki witnesses 34 per cent surge in exports to 4.47 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki Sales: Utility Vehicles

The utility vehicles segment of Maruti Suzuki consists of Brezza, Ertiga, Victoria, Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, Invicto, XL6 and the newly-launched fully-electric e Vitara. The company sold 71,356 units in March 2026, recording a growth of 16.7 per cent, which is the highest across segments, from 61,097 unit sales in March 2025. Moreover, the company witnessed a growth of 5.67 per cent from 7,20,186 units sold in FY25 to 7,60,987 units sold in FY26.

The exports of the company witnessed a substantial growth of approximately 34 per cent to 47,040 units in March 2026 from 32,968 units in March 2025.

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