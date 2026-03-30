Maruti Suzuki Quickstop service hubs introduced to simplify car servicing

Maruti Suzuki India has introduced a new service format called Quickstop, aimed at bringing routine vehicle maintenance closer to where customers live and work. Designed as compact, container-based units, these facilities are being deployed across high-traffic urban locations to improve accessibility and reduce service time.

Service closer to daily routines

Quickstop units are prefabricated setups built using modified containers and equipped to handle routine servicing and minor repairs. These facilities are positioned at locations such as office campuses, airport zones, and fleet hubs, where vehicle density is higher. The idea is to allow users to access the service without making a separate trip to a workshop.

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In its initial rollout, Maruti Suzuki has set up 10 such facilities across Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bagdogra, Calicut, and Surat as part of a pilot phase.

Scalable and collaborative model

The Quickstop initiative operates through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer network, with infrastructure support from corporate partners and fleet operators that provide the required space. This shared approach reduces setup costs and allows faster expansion.

Maruti Suzuki’s container-based Quickstop hub designed for quick service and minor repairs.

Eco-friendly operations

The company has also incorporated sustainable practices into the model. These include waterless car washing and the use of battery-powered tools, aimed at lowering resource consumption and environmental impact.

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Introducing the concept, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As workdays are getting increasingly busier and personal time is becoming more valuable, we recognise a growing need to make vehicle servicing even more convenient and accessible to customers. This led to the creation of Quickstop, which brings our service facilities to places customers regularly visit, such as offices, airport zones, and fleet hubs. These compact, container-based units are easy to install and require very little time and space for set-up, making them ideal for such locations."

He further added, “Office-goers can simply drop off their vehicles at on-site Quickstop facilities and pick them up fully serviced after work. Similarly, for fleet operators and commercial users, minimising vehicle downtime is essential, as time directly impacts earnings. Quickstop helps reduce vehicle downtime and increase availability. Our idea is to seamlessly integrate vehicle servicing into a customer’s lifestyle so that they don’t have to go out of their way. Cars should serve the customers, not the other way around."

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