Maruti Suzuki posts 5.2 per cent growth in November on the back of SUVs and MPVs

Leading Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has announced to have sold 181,531 units in November 2024 with domestic sales of 1,44,238 units. The company sold 1,34,158 units in the domestic market during the same period last year. This translates to a 5.22 per cent year-on-year growth for the Indian carmaker in the domestic market.

Interestingly, the company saw a downfall in the passenger car segment where it retails models like the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, WagonR, Ciaz and the recently launched Dzire. According to an official report by the company, Maruti Suzuki sold 71,720 units of passenger cars in November this year as opposed to 74,916 units sold in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company’s utility vehicle sales have seen a jump of 16.9 per cent YoY. The company sold 59,003 units of its utility vehicles in the month, while it had managed to retail 49,016 units of UVs in November last. Maruti Suzuki currently retails the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 in the UV segment.

Maruti Suzuki: Exports milestone

Maruti Suzuki stated that during November 2024, the company exported 28,633 units as compared to 22,950 units exported in November last year. Interestingly, the company surpassed the 30 lakh export mark early in November. The batch with the 30th lakh car unit was part of a 1,053 consignment comprising of models such as Celerio, Fronx, Baleno, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki began exporting its car models from the country back in 1986 with the first consignment of 500 units being shipped to Hungary. The milestone of the first 10 lakh in exports was reached in FY2012-13 and next 10 lakh was achieved in FY2020-21. The most-recent 10 lakh number in exports was achieved in a time span of three years and nine months, the quickest for the company.

Maruti Suzuki currently ships to markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America and West Asia. In particular, countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Chile where the models are sold under the Suzuki badge. Some of the company's newer offerings, like Grand Vitara and Jimny, have also joined the export list. Interestingly, the company recently began shipping Fronx crossover SUVs to Suzuki home base of Japan as well.

