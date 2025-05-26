Maruti Suzuki opens two automated test tracks in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Maruti Suzuki has inaugurated two Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) in Uttarakhand. These ADTTs are situated in Haridwar and Rishikesh. With this, the total number of ADTTs by Maruti in Uttarakhand rises up to three. Both these new ADTTs will cater to driving license testing for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) and 2-wheelers.

In addition to automation of these two ADTTs, Maruti Suzuki operates an ADTT in Dehradun, since 2019. This facility won accolades from the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for Excellence and Good Governance in 2019-2020. ADTTs are equipped with high-definition cameras and integrated IT systems to conduct driving license evaluations without human intervention.

This technology ensures a more comprehensive, efficient, and transparent testing process for driving license seekers. Evaluation at ADTTs is done in line with the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR). Maruti Suzuki stated that due to the automated testing process, an initial decline is usually observed in the pass percentage of driving license seekers at ADTTs.

This is followed by a gradual increase in pass rate, as the applicants come better prepared, ensuring only skilled drivers receive a license. In case of Dehradun ADTT, the pass percentage declined to 60 per cent in FY 2019-20, which has progressively improved to 69 per cent. Brijesh Kumar Sant (IAS), Secretary Transport, Uttarakhand Government, stated that with the comprehensive evaluation at ADTTs, it can be ensured that only skilled drivers get a driving license.

What are ADTTS?

The ADTTs evaluate candidates through various tests such as reverse parallel parking, 8-formation, overtaking test, traffic junction test, gradient test for four-wheelers, and a serpentine track test for two-wheelers to assess vehicle-handling and control skills. Additionally, applicants undergo an emergency brake test and ramp test.

Maruti Suzuki India has been actively promoting road safety for over two decades, focusing on the five pillars of road safety: engineering, education, evaluation, enforcement, and emergency care.

