Maruti Suzuki launches Smart Maintenance Plan for existing customers; offers flexible prepaid service packages

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Smart Maintenance Plan (SMP), a new prepaid after-sales service programme aimed at providing existing customers with a more flexible and hassle-free ownership experience. The plan is available for both private and commercial vehicle owners and can be purchased either at the time of buying a new vehicle or later during a visit to any authorised Maruti Suzuki workshop.

The Smart Maintenance Plan is designed to cater to different driving habits and ownership requirements by allowing customers to choose from multiple service configurations and tenure options.

Multiple service package options available

Under the new SMP, customers can opt for various maintenance packages depending on their requirements. The available plans include:

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1987 cc 1987 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Victoris 1490 cc 1490 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.50 - 19.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.99 - 9.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.52 - 14.47 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9.09 - 12.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.80 - 12.94 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Labour-only packages

Parts and Labour plans

Commercial Vehicle Minor Services

Customer Demanded Services

Engine Oil and Coolant replacement packages

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is offering optional wear-and-tear coverage for select components such as the clutch assembly and brake parts, giving owners added peace of mind during long-term ownership.

Savings on service costs

One of the key benefits of the Smart Maintenance Plan is the potential reduction in servicing expenses. Customers can save a minimum of 10 per cent on labour charges while also enjoying additional savings on parts and consumables included in the selected package.

The prepaid nature of the plan also protects customers from future increases in maintenance costs by locking in service prices at the time of purchase, subject to the terms and conditions of the programme.

Flexible tenure and mileage options

Maruti Suzuki is offering SMP with multiple validity options based on tenure and mileage.

For private vehicles, plans are available from 2 years or 20,000 km and extend up to 10 years or 1,00,000 km. Commercial vehicle owners can opt for plans with coverage extending up to 10 years or 160,000 km.

The plan can also be renewed for extended coverage, depending on the vehicle's age and mileage eligibility.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Flex Fuel launched at ₹7.24 lakh, but there's a catch

Pan-India validity across authorised workshops

Customers purchasing the Smart Maintenance Plan can avail of covered services at any authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership workshop across India, regardless of where the plan was originally purchased. This nationwide applicability is expected to make maintenance more convenient for customers who frequently relocate or travel.

CEO's statement

Commenting on the launch, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company has always focused on delivering peace of mind and a joyful ownership experience.

He added that changing customer expectations have created demand for greater flexibility and personalised solutions, making the Smart Maintenance Plan a suitable offering that allows customers to customise service packages while safeguarding themselves against future increases in maintenance costs. According to him, the initiative aims to further enhance convenience, trust and long-term value for Maruti Suzuki customers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: