HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Introduces Pre Fixed Buy Back Price Option. Here's What It Means

Maruti Suzuki introduces pre-fixed buy-back price option. Here's what it means

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced the introduction of a new pre-fixed buy-back price option for new vehicles with white number plate under which those subscribing to its vehicles can agree to a pre-determined vehicle buy-back price for the said model.

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.

Maruti Suzuki offers a number of its car models under a subscription-based model where a person pays a tenure-based amount to drive a new vehicle. The cost of servicing, registration price and similar factors are included in this amount that can be paid either monthly, quarterly or even half-yearly. What is new now is that such customers will also be provided with a pre-fixed vehicle buy-back price along with subscription rentals.

Maruti Suzuki, in a press statement, informed that this new initiative would allow for greater flexibility for customers to plan and make a more informed decision of retaining the car at the end of its subscription tenure. This new white plate subscription with buy-back product will be an addition to the current flagship subscription plan that includes the tenure end options of returning the car to the subscription partner or retaining the car at the market decided price. The White Plate Subscription with buy-back option would be available in select cities based on the presence of subscription partners.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹6Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹10.54Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
₹10.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹24.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki has so far claimed to have enjoyed a lot of traction with a 292% growth in volumes in the FY 22-23. And the latest buy-back price iniative is likely to come as a further shot in the arm. “Having celebrated the third anniversary last month, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program continues to expand its footprint and become the preferred choice of car ownership for customers," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. "I am thrilled to announce the introduction of more ownership options under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program, which would provide higher flexibility to customers in fulfilling their needs with greater ease and convenience."

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.