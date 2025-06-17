Maruti Suzuki inaugurates India’s largest automotive railway siding at its Manesar plant

Maruti Suzuki India has inaugurated the largest automotive railway siding in India at it Manesar plant. The railway siding at its full capacity can dispatch 4.5 lakh vehicles annually. Earlier last year, the carmaker inaugurated an automotive railway sighting at its Gujarat plant which has an installed capacity of 3 lakh cars annually.

HRIDC along with HSIIDC, Maruti Suzuki, All Cargo Logistics and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, have formed a joint venture called Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation for the project in Manesar. The automotive railway siding begins at Patil station and comes to Manesar station which is then connected to the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar.

From Patil station to Maruti Suzuki is 5.2 km. Inside the Maruti Suzuki factory we have 5 tracks totaling 8.2 km of railway line covering 2 km distance. Under the project teh HORCL is developing a 126 km railway line from Sonipat to Palwal.

The new railway siding will aid Maruti Suzuki India to grow its dispatches by railway by almost 40 per cent from the current level

Environmental benefits of the railway siding

The company stated that each train with an average of 20 bogies can transport somewhere between 250 to 270 cars at a time. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maruti Suzuki India, said that the railway siding will be able to transport 4.5 lakh vehicles annually. With this the carmaker will be able to increase its share of railway dispatches to 35 per cent by the financial year 2030-31.

This will help Maruti Suzuki India to grow its dispatched by almost 40 per cent from the current level. Furthermore, the automotive railway siding at Manesar will aid the carmaker to avoid an estimated 1.75 lakh tones of carbon dioxide equivalent emission and save 60 million litres of fuel annually.

Maruti Suzuki pioneered the use of railways for vehicle dispatches over a decade ago by becoming the first company to obtain the Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator license in India, and since then we have dispatched over 25 lakh passenger vehicles using railways. In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki became the first automobile company to establish an in-plant railway siding with a dispatching capacity of 3 lakh cars annually at its Gujarat manufacturing plant.

