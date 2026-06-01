Maruti Suzuki hits record wholesales in May 2026; Compact and utility vehicles lead the charge

Maruti Suzuki India Limited reported its highest-ever monthly sales performance in May 2026 with total sales of 2,42,688 units. The figure surpasses the company’s previous record of 2.39 lakh units achieved in April 2026, marking a 34.8 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 1,80,077 units sold in May 2025.

Domestic sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCV), stood at 1,93,535 units last month, up 39.5 per cent from 1,38,690 units recorded during May 2025. Passenger vehicle dispatches alone accounted for 1,90,337 units, reflecting a growth of nearly 40 per cent over 1,35,962 units sold in May 2025.

The company’s utility vehicle portfolio, comprising models such as the Brezza, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, Invicto, XL6 and Jimny, remained a major growth driver. Sales in the segment rose to 79,267 units from 54,899 units a year earlier, registering YoY growth of 44.4 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki’s compact and midsize passenger car lineup, including the Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis and Ciaz, also posted strong gains. Sales increased to 81,555 units in May 2026 compared to 61,960 units during the same month last year, reflecting a YoY increase of 31.6 per cent.

In the mini-car segment, including the Alto and S-Presso, dispatches climbed to 16,275 units. Compared to the 6,776 units sold in May 2025, it reflects a 140 per cent YoY increase.

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The Eeco van accounted for 13,240 units during the month, up from 12,327 units a year ago, while Super Carry LCV sales rose to 3,198 units from 2,728 units in May 2025.

Exports witnessed strong YoY growth as Maruti Suzuki shipped 41,914 units overseas in May 2026. This marks an increase of 34.3 per cent over the 31,219 units exported during the same month last year.

Sales to other OEMs stood at 7,239 units, lower than the 10,168 units reported in May 2025.

For the April-May period of FY2026-27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 4,82,334 units, up from 3,59,868 units during the same period in FY2025-26. Domestic sales including LCVs stood at 3,84,657 units, while exports accounted for 81,968 units during the first two months of the current financial year.

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