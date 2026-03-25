Maruti Suzuki hits 1 lakh vehicle dispatch milestone at Manesar rail hub

Maruti Suzuki has crossed a new milestone at its Manesar facility, with 1 lakh vehicles dispatched through its in-plant railway siding since operations began in June 2025. The company estimates this shift to rail transport has helped avoid around 16,800 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The Manesar siding is currently the largest in-plant railway facility for automobiles in India. Vehicles produced at the company’s Gurugram and Manesar plants, including models like the Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, Celerio, XL6, Eeco and Super Carry, have been transported using this rail link. Since launch, more than 500 train rakes have been used to move vehicles from the site.

The facility supports a hub-and-spoke distribution network, enabling dispatches to 380 cities through 17 hubs. Maruti Suzuki is also the first carmaker in India to receive Automobile-Freight-Train-Operator (AFTO) status, allowing it to operate its own vehicle transport trains.

The Manesar siding is part of the 126 km Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC), which connects Sonipat and Palwal. The corridor is being developed by Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation Ltd (HORCL), a joint venture.

As part of the project, Maruti Suzuki has committed ₹325 crore towards the development of the rail corridor and has invested an additional ₹127 crore in internal yard infrastructure. The company’s total investment in the project stands at around ₹452 crore.

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