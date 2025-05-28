Maruti Suzuki gearing up for e Vitara, joins hands with ITIs to launch training program for hybrid and EVs

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car, e Vitara, which was showcased in its production-ready avatar at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The car manufacturer has already revealed that it is aiming to become the leading player with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara . Also, the OEM has stated that besides working on the new electric SUV, which will compete with rivals like Hyundai Creta Electric , Tata Curvv EV , Mahindra BE6 and MG ZS EV , among others, the auto company is also working on building a robust supportive ecosystem for the potential consumers of the upcoming EV. As part of that strategy, the company has launched a training program to handle high-voltage systems for electric vehicles as well as hybrid vehicles.

The automaker has joined hands with 130 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in 24 states and four Union Territories across India. Under this partnership, Maruti Suzuki has launched a training capsule to handle high-voltage systems required for electric and hybrid vehicles. In an official release, the automaker has said that in the first batch, more than 4,100 trained students will be ready to join the automobile industry from September 2025 onwards. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has postponed the launch of the e Vitara to September this year only, right ahead of the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has further stated that the aim of this program is to fulfil the Government of India's carbon net-zero objective, and the training will serve as one of the important key factors in the faster adoption of EVs in the country. "This training program prepares future automotive technicians to safely and efficiently handle high-voltage electric systems, addressing industry needs as the number of such vehicles increases in the overall car market," the official release states.

Speaking about the program, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company wants to maximise the adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) in the country. “When we researched the reasons for low adoption of EVs, one of the major hurdles in the minds of the customers was confidence in after-sales support. Incidentally, this is an area of strength for Maruti Suzuki. While 90 per cent 1 of EV sales happen in 100 cities, we will go 10x and cover 1,000 cities with more than 1,500 workshops equipped to provide service support to BEVs," he added.

