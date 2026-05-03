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Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Gains 42% Market Share After Record April 2026 Sales

Maruti Suzuki expands market share after record April 2026 sales

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 May 2026, 18:41 pm
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  • Maruti Suzuki gains 42% market share after record April 2026 sales.

Maruti Suzuki India has started FY2026-27 on a strong note, recording its highest-ever monthly domestic sales at 1,91,122 units in April 2026
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Maruti Suzuki India Limited kicked off FY2026-27 with an estimated 42 per cent share of the domestic passenger vehicle market, up from around 39 per cent in the previous financial year, according to industry estimates cited by the Press Trust of India.

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The increase in market share comes after the automaker registered its highest-ever monthly domestic sales in April 2026 at 1,91,122 units, gaining close to three percentage points in market share during the month.

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Speaking to PTI, Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales, Partho Banerjee, stated that while passenger cars remained the primary contributor to the growth, SUVs also played a key role in boosting volumes.

The company’s previous domestic sales record stood at 1,82,165 units, achieved in December 2025.

Passenger car sales during April 2026 stood at 96,725 units, compared to 68,244 units in the same month last year, indicating strong demand across the hatchback and sedan portfolio.

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Maruti Suzuki also recorded its highest-ever monthly SUV sales in April at 55,065 units, registering a 141.6 per cent year-on-year increase. Banerjee added that the company was now nearing the top position in the SUV segment.

Small car models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, and WagonR also witnessed strong traction. According to Banerjee, sales in this category grew by 74.4 per cent year-on-year.

PTI further reported that the Indian passenger vehicle industry as a whole posted a strong start to the new financial year, with estimated domestic sales of around 4.5 lakh units in April 2026, marking a 27 per cent increase over the 3.54 lakh units sold during the corresponding month last year.

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First Published Date: 03 May 2026, 18:41 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales car sales maruti suzuki auto secto
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