Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program comes with at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental which covers cost of the vehicle, and registration charges, among others.

Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its Subscribe Program to five new cities - Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. With this expansion, the Subscribe program has now expanded to 25 cities across the country. Through this program, the automaker allows customers to own a car without buying one. They can opt from a range of vehicles of the brand and choose from multiple tenure options that range from 12 to 48 months. Annual vehicle running options range from 10,000 kms to 25,000 kms.

The other cities that this program is available in include Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kolkata.

The program comes with at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental which covers cost of the vehicle, registration charges, vehicle maintenance and service, insurance (new & renewals), along with roadside assistance. The ownership plans offered from Maruti Suzuki Subscribe start at around ₹11,500 with Zero Down Payment.

Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to upgrade to a new car, or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure. The program also offers the option to get the cars registered in the name of customers.

Through this program, the company also offers a flexible choice of subscription partners, which include ORIX, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz and Myles. Launched in July 2020, the program has garnered a strong response from customers. “The Subscribe program is well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He added, “Through new partnerships and city expansions, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience."

