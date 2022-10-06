HT Auto
Home Auto News Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Available In Your City Yet? Check Here

Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program comes with at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental which covers cost of the vehicle, and registration charges, among others.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 12:14 PM
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its Subscribe Program to five new cities - Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Nagpur and Vishakhapatnam. With this expansion, the Subscribe program has now expanded to 25 cities across the country. Through this program, the automaker allows customers to own a car without buying one. They can opt from a range of vehicles of the brand and choose from multiple tenure options that range from 12 to 48 months. Annual vehicle running options range from 10,000 kms to 25,000 kms.

The other cities that this program is available in include Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kolkata.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹5.84 - 8.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

(Also read | Maruti Suzuki reports two-fold rise in vehicle production in September)

The program comes with at an all-inclusive fixed monthly rental which covers cost of the vehicle, registration charges, vehicle maintenance and service, insurance (new & renewals), along with roadside assistance. The ownership plans offered from Maruti Suzuki Subscribe start at around 11,500 with Zero Down Payment.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to upgrade to a new car, or avail the option of buying back the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription during the tenure. The program also offers the option to get the cars registered in the name of customers.

Through this program, the company also offers a flexible choice of subscription partners, which include ORIX, ALD Automotive, Quiklyz and Myles. Launched in July 2020, the program has garnered a strong response from customers. “The Subscribe program is well suited for today’s asset-light generation who prefer flexible buying decisions," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. He added, “Through new partnerships and city expansions, we look forward to serving our customers with more ease and convenience."

 

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Trending this Week

Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Screenshot from video posted on Twitter by @QinduoXu.
Watch: Experiment sees Chinese car ‘floating’ off ground at 230 kmph speed
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Top cars expected to debut at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Mahindra-owned Pininfarina's Battista hypercar deliveries begin
Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here
Is Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program available in your city yet? Check here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city