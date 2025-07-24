Maruti Suzuki, DPIIT join hands to boost startup innovation in auto, mobility space

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to support and foster startups in the areas of automotive production and mobility innovation. The partnership follows the path to create a stronger technology ecosystem in India's auto sector.

The MoU complements the Government of India’s ‘Startup India’ programme via which DPIIT-recognised startups would now be able to engage with Maruti Suzuki’s innovation programmes. The intention is to support the creation of scalable, technology-led solutions in the automotive and mobility sector. Startups will benefit from industry-specific mentorship, business insights, and validation of their ideas through Maruti Suzuki’s infrastructure and operational testbeds as part of this collaboration.

Maruti Suzuki already runs a portfolio of startup engagement initiatives such as its Accelerator, Incubation, Mobility Challenge, and Nurture programs. Over the past six years, more than 5,220 startups have been screened by the company, out of which around 150 were actively engaged. Twenty-eight of those have eventually become partners, contributing to business outcomes.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of several key representatives from both sides, including Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Anjali Bansal, Independent Director, Maruti Suzuki and executives from Maruti Suzuki’s corporate and digital enterprise teams such as Sunil Kakkar, Rahul Bharti and Dr. Tapan Sahoo.

Commenting on the partnership, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki, stated that this initiative will help support promising startups as they build innovative automotive and mobility solutions. He emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to both ‘Startup India’ and ‘Make in India’ through strategic industry collaboration.

DPIIT’s vision for startup growth

Representing the DPIIT, Joint Secretary Sanjiv said the collaboration with Maruti Suzuki aims to strengthen India’s leadership in next-generation industrial innovation. He noted that Maruti Suzuki’s scale and legacy in the automotive industry could offer significant value to startups trying to commercialize early-stage ideas.

Seconding such views, Md. Alam Ansari, Startup India Deputy Director, emphasized the need to arm startups with the capabilities and institutional support required to scale up in-country and abroad.

