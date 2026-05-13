Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 million vehicle dispatches via railways

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has crossed the milestone of dispatching over 3 million vehicles through railways, marking a major achievement in the company’s green logistics initiative. The carmaker said the move reflects its long-term focus on reducing carbon emissions and improving transport efficiency across its distribution network.

Over the last decade, Maruti Suzuki has steadily increased the share of railways in its outbound logistics operations. The contribution of rail transport has risen from 5 per cent in FY2014-15 to 26.5 per cent in FY2025-26. Interestingly, the company achieved the jump from 2 million to 3 million cumulative rail-based vehicle dispatches in just 21 months, making it the fastest million milestone for the automaker so far.

Speaking on the achievement, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said the company’s rail-based vehicle dispatches have grown ninefold since 2014. He added that Maruti Suzuki has invested over ₹13,720 million towards dedicated green logistics infrastructure. This includes the development of in-plant railway sidings at its Hansalpur and Manesar manufacturing facilities, the creation of rail yards at logistics hubs, and the procurement of specialised automobile rakes.

The company also confirmed plans to further increase the share of rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY2030-31. Maruti Suzuki is additionally planning an in-plant railway siding at its upcoming Kharkhoda facility, which is expected to help reduce fuel consumption, ease road congestion and lower overall carbon emissions.

Maruti Suzuki currently operates railway sidings at its Hansalpur and Manesar plants, making it the first passenger vehicle manufacturer in India to have such facilities at two manufacturing locations. The combined annual dispatch capacity of these two railway sidings stands at 750,000 vehicles. Together, they serve more than 600 cities through 22 logistics hubs using a hub-and-spoke distribution model.

The railway network is used to transport several popular Maruti Suzuki models including the Dzire, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Baleno and Grand Vitara. The company also uses railways to connect export hubs such as Mundra and Pipavav ports.

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