HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Suzuki Brezza Cng Variant List Leaked: Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant list leaked: Check details

Maruti Suzuki is working on a CNG version of the Brezza. They currently have 10 CNG vehicles in their line-up.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2022, 10:33 AM
Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Brezza this year.
Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Brezza this year.
Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Brezza this year.
Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Brezza this year.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG vehicles. One of the upcoming launches from the manufacturer will be the Brezza CNG. The CNG powertrain will be offered with all the variants. So, the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants will be powered by an optional CNG powertrain. Moreover, it seems like Maruti Suzuki will also be offering the automatic transmission with the CNG powertrain.

All the variants except the CNG LXi variant will be offered with an automatic transmission. This is the first time that the CNG powertrain will be offered with an automatic transmission. Moreover, the Brezza is the first compact SUV to come with CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be offered in four variants.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be offered in four variants.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be offered in four variants.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be offered in four variants.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.1 kmpl
₹7.99 - 13.96 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.12 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹4.25 - 5.99 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 102 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It gets a Smart Hybrid system as well. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg)

While running on CNG, the power output is expected to be around 86 hp and the torque output will be decreased to 121 Nm. As of now, the fuel efficiency figure of CNG variants is not available. The fuel efficiency figure of petrol-powered Brezza lies between 19.8 kmpl to 20.15 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Hyundai Venue.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the CNG variants will be slightly higher than the petrol variants.

The manufacturer recently launched S-Presso's CNG version. With the S-Presso, they currently have 10 vehicles in their CNG line-up. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti also recalibrates the brakes and the suspension setup to handle the added weight of the CNG cylinder. It is expected that these changes will be made to the Brezza CNG as well.

 

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Honda displayed XRE 300 rally and Titan CG flex fuel models in India.
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Hot-selling Ford Fiesta now drives into sunset amid EV dawn
Hot-selling Ford Fiesta now drives into sunset amid EV dawn
As AQI spikes post Diwali, these 5 affordable CNG cars can help beat pollution
As AQI spikes post Diwali, these 5 affordable CNG cars can help beat pollution
Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles
Triumph launches chrome collection of motorcycles
World's most expensive places to buy petrol
World's most expensive places to buy petrol
Three lakh EVs a year! Upcoming Hyundai plant is worth $5.5 billion
Three lakh EVs a year! Upcoming Hyundai plant is worth $5.5 billion

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city