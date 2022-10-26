Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant list leaked: Check details

Maruti Suzuki is working on a CNG version of the Brezza. They currently have 10 CNG vehicles in their line-up.

Maruti Suzuki currently has the largest line-up of CNG vehicles. One of the upcoming launches from the manufacturer will be the Brezza CNG. The CNG powertrain will be offered with all the variants. So, the LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants will be powered by an optional CNG powertrain. Moreover, it seems like Maruti Suzuki will also be offering the automatic transmission with the CNG powertrain.

All the variants except the CNG LXi variant will be offered with an automatic transmission. This is the first time that the CNG powertrain will be offered with an automatic transmission. Moreover, the Brezza is the first compact SUV to come with CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be offered in four variants.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 102 hp of max power at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It gets a Smart Hybrid system as well. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

While running on CNG, the power output is expected to be around 86 hp and the torque output will be decreased to 121 Nm. As of now, the fuel efficiency figure of CNG variants is not available. The fuel efficiency figure of petrol-powered Brezza lies between 19.8 kmpl to 20.15 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza competes against Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Hyundai Venue.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices of the CNG variants will be slightly higher than the petrol variants.

The manufacturer recently launched S-Presso's CNG version. With the S-Presso, they currently have 10 vehicles in their CNG line-up. All of them are fitted with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a microswitch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process. Maruti also recalibrates the brakes and the suspension setup to handle the added weight of the CNG cylinder. It is expected that these changes will be made to the Brezza CNG as well.

