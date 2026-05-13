Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test

The Toyota Starlet, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno sold in India, has received a 0-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests conducted under the Safer Cars for Africa programme. The hatchback scored 0 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 29.33 out of 49 points for child occupant protection, translating to a 3-star child safety rating. The tested model was equipped with two airbags as standard.

According to the crash test report, the frontal impact test showed adequate protection for the driver’s head and chest, while the passenger’s head protection was rated good. However, protection for the knees was rated marginal due to the possibility of occupants impacting dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The bodyshell and footwell area were also rated unstable, with Global NCAP stating that the structure was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side impact

The side impact test proved to be the biggest concern. Global NCAP noted poor protection for the head and chest during the side impact assessment, which ultimately contributed to the zero-star adult safety score. The side pole impact test was not conducted because the vehicle does not offer standard side head curtain airbags or side thorax airbags.

Safety features

Despite the poor adult occupant rating, the Toyota Starlet comes equipped with certain safety features as standard, including dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, load limiters, electronic stability control (ESC), and seatbelt reminders for all seating positions. However, the hatchback misses out on advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, and side curtain airbags.

Child protection

For child occupant protection, the 18-month-old dummy showed full protection in the side impact test, but the 3-year-old dummy recorded exposed head contact during the same test, resulting in zero points for that section. Global NCAP also highlighted that the car does not offer a passenger airbag cut-off switch for rearward-facing child seats.

The Toyota Starlet tested by Global NCAP is manufactured in India and exported to South Africa. It is mechanically and structurally related to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza sold in the Indian market.

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