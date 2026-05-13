HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Starlet Scores 0 Stars In Global Ncap Crash Test

Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Starlet scores 0 stars in Global NCAP crash test

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 13 May 2026, 14:04 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The Toyota Starlet, based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, received a 0-star safety rating in Global NCAP tests, scoring 0 for adult protection and 3 stars for child safety.

Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
Toyota Starlet is just a rebadged version of the Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
View Personalised Offers on
Toyota Glanza arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Toyota Starlet, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno sold in India, has received a 0-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests conducted under the Safer Cars for Africa programme. The hatchback scored 0 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection and 29.33 out of 49 points for child occupant protection, translating to a 3-star child safety rating. The tested model was equipped with two airbags as standard.

According to the crash test report, the frontal impact test showed adequate protection for the driver’s head and chest, while the passenger’s head protection was rated good. However, protection for the knees was rated marginal due to the possibility of occupants impacting dangerous structures behind the dashboard. The bodyshell and footwell area were also rated unstable, with Global NCAP stating that the structure was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago NRG
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Side impact

The side impact test proved to be the biggest concern. Global NCAP noted poor protection for the head and chest during the side impact assessment, which ultimately contributed to the zero-star adult safety score. The side pole impact test was not conducted because the vehicle does not offer standard side head curtain airbags or side thorax airbags.

Safety features

Despite the poor adult occupant rating, the Toyota Starlet comes equipped with certain safety features as standard, including dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, load limiters, electronic stability control (ESC), and seatbelt reminders for all seating positions. However, the hatchback misses out on advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane assist, and side curtain airbags.

Child protection

For child occupant protection, the 18-month-old dummy showed full protection in the side impact test, but the 3-year-old dummy recorded exposed head contact during the same test, resulting in zero points for that section. Global NCAP also highlighted that the car does not offer a passenger airbag cut-off switch for rearward-facing child seats.

The Toyota Starlet tested by Global NCAP is manufactured in India and exported to South Africa. It is mechanically and structurally related to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Toyota Glanza sold in the Indian market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 May 2026, 14:04 pm IST
TAGS: Baleno Glanza Maruti Suzuki Toyota GNCAP Global NCAP crash test

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.