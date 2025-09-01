Maruti Suzuki August sales flat at 1.8 lakh units while exports climb 41%

Maruti Suzuki India reported sales of 1,80,683 units in August 2025, almost flat compared to 1,81,782 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales continued to soften, but exports provided a sharp offset with a 41 per cent year-on-year rise.

Of the total 1.8 lakh units, 1,34,050 units were sold in the domestic market, while 36,538 units were exported. Sales to other OEMs stood at 10,095 units

Of the total, 1,34,050 units were sold in the domestic market, while 36,538 units were exported. Sales to other OEMs stood at 10,095 units.

Also Read : From Maruti 800 to e-Vitara, Suzuki’s ₹70,000 Cr India plan signals continuity

Passenger cars under pressure

The mini and compact segments, comprising models such as the Alto K10, S-Presso, Swift, WagonR, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Celerio, together accounted for 66,450 units in August, down from 68,699 units a year ago. The mid-size Ciaz registered no sales in the month, compared to 707 units in August 2024.

Utility vehicles, usually the mainstay of growth, also slipped. Sales of models including the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny and XL6 stood at 54,043 units, lower than the 62,684 units sold last year. Vans held steady, with the Eeco contributing 10,785 units.

In all, domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,31,278 units, a decline from 1,43,075 units a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Super Carry light commercial vehicle sold 2,772 units, slightly higher than 2,495 units in August 2024. Including LCVs, total domestic sales were 1,34,050 units against 1,45,570 units a year ago. Sales to other OEMs remained stable at just over 10,000 units.

Exports: the bright spot

Maruti Suzuki shipped 36,538 vehicles in August, a sharp increase from 26,003 units in the same month last year. The export surge has helped balance weak domestic demand and has become an increasingly important lever for the company’s overall performance.

Year-to-date picture

Between April and August 2025, Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative sales stood at 8,89,070 units, marginally higher than 8,78,691 units in the same period of FY24. While domestic sales contracted, exports grew strongly to 1,65,255 units against 1,20,548 units last year.

The bigger picture

August numbers underline a persistent challenge for Maruti Suzuki: domestic demand in its core small car and utility segments is slowing, even as exports gain momentum. With the holiday season now getting underway, the company will be hoping for a shift in consumer mood.

But for the moment, it is the international markets that are giving Maruti Suzuki stability, underlining how the manufacturer is growing more dependent on exports to continue its growth trajectory.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: