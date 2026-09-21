Maruti Suzuki aims to raise women’s enrolment at JIM Uncha Majra to 30% by 2029

Maruti Suzuki is ramping up its efforts to enhance women's participation in the automotive manufacturing workforce through the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Uncha Majra in Manesar. The company has four such JIMS: two in Gujarat, Mehsana and Gandhinagar, and two in Haryana, Uncha Majra-Manesar and Sonipat.

JIM Uncha Majra, Manesar is inducting female students in alignment with regional job opportunities. Building on steady enrolment growth over the past two academic years, the institute is targeting women enrolment to reach 30 per cent of total admissions by the admission year 2028-29. Not only that, but JIM Uncha Majra offers courses in 9 trades focused primarily on the automotive sector.

Speaking on the academic excellence of female students, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki, said, “To have a 360-degree completeness of skills, diversity is important. With this vision, we are committed to increasing women’s participation in manufacturing. While talented women are present across the country, many remain unaware of the opportunities available in the manufacturing sector or have not considered it as a career choice. We are encouraged that two female students from JIM Uncha Majra emerged as Haryana state toppers in manufacturing trades this year, demonstrating the immense potential of women in this field."

Increasing Female Participation in Manufacturing

Additionally, JIMs are a collaborative effort between the Governments of India and Japan to create a skilled workforce pool for India's manufacturing sector. Not only that, but Bharti stated that the JIMs simulate industry requirements. Approximately 2,400 students have been trained since 2017, with the female intake gradually increasing to nine per cent of total admissions this year at JIMS Uncha Majra.

“To increase female enrolment, we are adopting a holistic approach that focuses on creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment. This includes providing a dedicated women’s hostel and increasing women’s representation across faculty and support functions. Additionally, from this academic year, we have introduced a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for women students. We believe this initiative will encourage more young women to pursue careers in manufacturing and participate in the growth of India’s industrial workforce," Bharti highlighted.

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New Initiatives to increase female student intake

Bharti further stated that female students have a different set of gifts, which include an eye for detail and providing simple solutions, among others, which are crucial when it comes to manufacturing. Not only that, but a new girls' hostel with female wardens, female security staff, female instructors, a lady doctor, as well as lady nurses would help facilitate these admissions. Furthermore, JIM Uncha Majra students this year had top rankers across four trades. In two of these trades, all three top-ranking positions have been secured by students from the institute.

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