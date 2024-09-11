Maruti Suzuki aims significant hike in export numbers by 2030

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is looking at a significant increase in its passenger vehicle export numbers by 2030, said the auto company's MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi. PTI has reported that Takeuchi noted the automaker's overseas shipments will witness multiples of growth in the coming years. Currently Maruti Suzuki export multiple passenger vehicles in its portfolios to different overseas markets across continents.

Last month, the auto company commenced export of its Baleno-based crossover Fronx to Japan, with the first consignment of more than 1,600 cars leaving for Suzuki's home country from Gujarat's Pipavav port. In fact, Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the first crossover from the automaker to be launched in Japan. Overall, Maruti Suzuki's exports have increased by 185,774 units between FY21 and FY24.

Speaking on the carmaker's export strategy, Takeuchi reportedly said that India should target big pie of global trade. "There is no reason why India should not target a big pie of global trade. As Maruti Suzuki, I can tell you we are not talking about percentage growth but in terms of multiples of growth. So, our exports from India today are three times of what we had four years ago. Not only that, our exports will be 3 times of today in about 6 years from today," he reportedly said at the at the 64th annual session of industry body SIAM.

Maruti Suzuki aiming for a holistic approach to cleaner mobility

Speaking on Maruti Suzuki's future product strategy, Takeuchi noted that in the Indian market the auto company is looking to utilise all kinds of technologies in its cars to combat carbon emissions. Besides electric and strong hybrid cars, the automaker would also look at developing models around bio-fuels and hydrogen as well, he noted. "We will use all technologies to combat carbon emissions and oil consumption," Takeuchi said.

The Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO further noted that the automaker will have a high-specification electric car promising up to 500 kilometres range and it will come powered by a 60 kWh battery. The automaker is gearing up to introduce its first-ever EV, which will come in the production form of eVX concept that was displayed in the country earlier.

Speaking further on the future products, the Maruti Suzuki official said, “We will have multiple such products. All our products, services, solutions, and communication will be directed towards one theme - increase customer confidence." He further added that to increase customer confidence, the auto major will export the same electric cars to markets like Europe and Japan.

