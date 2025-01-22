Need to encourage all technologies to cut carbon emissions, oil import: Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki , the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India believes to curb carbon emissions and fossil fuel import, there is a need to encourage all different cleaner powertrain technologies. Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at the SIAM 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 that there is a need to encourage powertrain technologies including compressed biogas among others to cut carbon emissions in India.

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO's comment comes at a time when the automaker has just unveiled its first-ever electric car e Vitara at the Auto Expo 2025. The electric car is slated to go on sale in India soon. Also, with this EV, Maruti Suzuki aims to be the leading player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market by 2026. The carmaker currently sells a wide range of passenger vehicles with fuel choices like petrol, petrol-hybrid, and petrol-CNG. The e Vitara will add EV to the portfolio.

News agency PTI has cited Takeuchi saying that the government should support facilitating correct carbon accounting of emissions from biofuels. "In my understanding, for decarbonisation, it is important to work on all technologies. All technologies that contribute to the national objectives of carbon reduction and oil import reduction should be encouraged," Takeuchi said. He further said that with India's rich agricultural and livestock resources, biofuels such as ethanol and CBG (compressed biogas), hold immense potential as they can reduce emissions, improve energy security, and create rural jobs.

"To give a sense of the strength of this resource, I would like to tell you that as per a study, cow dung from 10 cows in one day has the potential to run a car on CBG for one day. And we have 300 million cows in India," he stated further adding that currently, Maruti Suzuki has 115 CBG production plants already operational and many more in the pipeline, Takeuchi said. "In fact, auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like us, are also actively contributing to expand CBG capacity. The best part about CBG is that it can easily be blended with CNG, and therefore no additional infrastructure is needed," he further stated.

