Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Adds Seven Automated Driving Test Tracks In Tamil Nadu

Maruti Suzuki adds seven automated driving test tracks in Tamil Nadu

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2026, 08:01 am
  • Maruti Suzuki has launched seven Automated Driving Test Tracks in Tamil Nadu as part of its road safety initiatives.

The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle from India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki
The e Vitara is the first electric vehicle from India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has expanded its road safety initiatives in Tamil Nadu with the addition of seven Automated Driving Test Tracks under its corporate social responsibility programme. The new facilities have been set up in partnership with the Transport Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu and mark a shift towards technology-driven and standardised driving licence evaluation in the state.

The Automated Driving Test Tracks have been commissioned at Regional Transport Offices in Coimbatore Central, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Madurai North, Sivagangai, Dindigul and Tiruchirappalli West. The facilities were inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M. K. Stalin, through video conferencing.

These test tracks are part of a larger agreement to automate ten driving test tracks across Tamil Nadu. According to the company, all ten were completed within 150 days, with facilities at Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Marthandam expected to become operational shortly.

The Automated Driving Test Tracks are equipped with high definition cameras, RFID sensors, real time analytics and an integrated IT system. The process is designed to minimise human intervention and generate test results automatically. The evaluation follows Central Motor Vehicle Rules and aims to create a more objective and transparent testing environment for applicants seeking Two Wheeler and Light Motor Vehicle licences.

Maruti Suzuki states that the initiative is part of its broader road safety framework built around Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Enforcement and Emergency Care. The company has so far automated 56 driving test tracks across eight states and plans to scale up to 81 tracks nationwide through additional agreements with state transport departments.

Beyond automated testing, the company has also established Institutes of Driving and Traffic Research and Road Safety Knowledge Centres in collaboration with state governments. It also supports Integrated Traffic Safety Management Systems in select areas and conducts first responder training programmes aimed at improving emergency care.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2026, 08:01 am IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki

