Next edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held from Feb 4-9, 2027

The next edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo (BMGE) will be held from February 4-9 in 2027, in Delhi, confirmed the Ministry of Commerce. In an official statement, the ministry has stated that the event aims to bring together various stakeholders from across the mobility industry, including industry representatives, policymakers, and technology experts.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 is going to be the third edition of the automotive event. It will be held between February 4-9 in the National Capital Region of Delhi. The statement also added that there are new segments being considered for the 2027 edition of the BMGE in an attempt to broaden the scope of the event. "These include a dedicated section on multimodal mobility and logistics encompassing rail, road, air, water, urban and rural mobility, and a showcase focused on tractors and agricultural mobility solutions," the statement has revealed.

The first two editions of the BMGE were held in 2024 and 2025. These events drew participation from a wide cross-section of the mobility industry and focused on themes such as clean mobility, innovation, and integration with global supply chains. The latest 2025 edition was held across three different venues - Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. The 2025 edition of BMGE recorded participation from more than 1,500 exhibitors across segments. Besides that, more than 9.8 lakh visitors attended the event, which included product launches and technology showcases across segments, as well as conferences, buyer-seller meets, and international delegations.

The expo is an industry-led initiative coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPCI) and other organisations, including SIAM, ACMA, ATMA, NASSCOM, and CII.

In the 2027 edition, the stakeholders are expected to emphasise more on the cleaner mobility technologies as the government and automobile manufacturers have been increasingly focusing on the transition to cleaner energy.

