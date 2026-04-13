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Cars & Bikes Auto News Marelli To Showcase Next Gen Lighting And Cockpit Tech At Auto China 2026

Marelli to showcase next-gen lighting and cockpit tech at Auto China 2026

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 13 Apr 2026, 14:03 pm
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  • Marelli will showcase new lighting systems, including MicroLED headlamps and digital rear lights, along with a software-defined cockpit, zonal architecture and 5G RedCap connectivity at Auto China 2026.

Inside the cabin, Marelli will present a software-defined cockpit built on a QNX-based architecture.

Marelli will present its latest lighting and in-cabin technologies at Auto China 2026, scheduled from April 24 to May 3 in Beijing, with a focus on software-defined vehicle architectures.

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Among the highlights is the Thin Corner-to-Corner Headlamp, an ultra-slim, full-width front lighting system measuring 15 mm × 120 mm. It integrates lighting functions with touch and voice interaction, allowing features such as opening the front trunk via the illuminated logo or voice commands. The system also supports dynamic lighting animations and is designed for mass-production applications.

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For rear lighting, Marelli will showcase the Flat Lit Surface system, which combines OLED and Folia-LED technologies. It enables standard lighting functions including stop, tail and turn signals, along with animated sequences. With a 6 mm OLED pixel size, the setup also supports customizable display content and applications related to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication.

The h-Digi MicroLED headlamp technology will be displayed in 25K and 40K pixel configurations. The system supports Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), adaptive front lighting, projection functions and dynamic lighting effects, with the higher-resolution version aimed at premium vehicle applications.

Inside the cabin, Marelli will present a software-defined cockpit built on a QNX-based architecture. The system integrates infotainment, instrument cluster, AI and human-machine interface functions into a single platform. Display technologies include a MiniLED Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) screen and a 44.8-inch HorizonView pillar-to-pillar display capable of up to 12,000 nits brightness.

Also Read : “The Indian market continues to focus on low energy consumption": Marelli

The company will also demonstrate its zonal electrical architecture, which reduces wiring complexity and the number of electronic control units. MCU-free door and seat modules shift functions such as window, mirror and seat control to central computing units.

Connectivity solutions include a 5G RedCap system, offering higher data speeds and lower latency compared to 4G, while supporting over-the-air updates, remote diagnostics and real-time navigation.

Additional interior features on display include a motorised speaker, motorised air vents, a retractable table, ambient lighting solutions, and configurable centre console components such as a multi-access lid and removable storage module.

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First Published Date: 13 Apr 2026, 14:03 pm IST
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