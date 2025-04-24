Man’s dream Ferrari 458 Spider went up in flames just an hour after being delivered

A Japanese music producer's dream turned into a nightmare when his brand-new Ferrari 458 Spider caught fire and was reduced to ashes just an hour after its delivery. The owner, 33-year-old Honkon, had reportedly spent ten years saving up for the luxury supercar, which costs around 43 million yen (approximately ₹2.6 crore). Sadly, he barely had a few minutes behind the wheel before disaster struck.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Honkon shared his heartbreak, writing, “I think I'm the only person in Japan experiencing this kind of trouble." The Ferrari’s engine is believed to have caught fire while he was driving through Tokyo’s Minato area.

According to reports, Honkon noticed smoke coming from the car while driving on the Shuto Expressway. He quickly pulled over and exited the vehicle. Despite his efforts, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the car in flames within 20 minutes. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Onlookers watched in shock as the expensive sports car burned on the busy expressway.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. Currently, there is no evidence suggesting a crash or external cause.

Ferrari 458 Spyder: Performance and specifications

First launched in 2011, the Ferrari 458 Spider is a high-performance convertible sports car that features a 4.5-litre, naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 562 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. This allows the sports car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 kmph. The transmission on offer in the car is a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing for quick shifts.

The unmistakable Ferrari 458 Spider brought an innovative retractable hardtop which had been a world-first for a mid-rear engine layout offering both the performance of a coupe and the open-air experience of a convertible. Its aerodynamic design and advanced suspension system contribute to its exceptional handling and driving dynamics.​ It gets double wishbone suspension at the front and a multi-link suspension setup at the rear. This setup is combined with an E-Diff and an F1-Trac traction control system. All of the tech results in a 32 per cent improvement in cornering and longitudinal acceleration.

