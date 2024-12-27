Manmohan Singh death: Traffic advisories issued in Delhi. Check routes to avoid

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital late on Thursday night. He was 92. His last rites will be held on Saturday and a seven-day mourning has been declared by the central government. Traffic advisories have also been issued for motorists in the national capital for both Friday and Saturday.

The mortal remains of Manmohan Singh have been taken from AIIMS to his residence at Motilal Nehru Road where security has been tightened. A large number of VIPs and VVIPs are scheduled to pay their last respects to the veteran leader and as such, motorists at large are advised to avoid taking routes leading up to the area in central Delhi.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Citroen Basalt 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs* Compare BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 37.90 - 46.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW M4 CS 2993 cc 2993 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.89 Cr Compare Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 122 kWh 122 kWh 611 km 611 km ₹ 2.25 Cr Compare

As per a report in Hindustan Times, security and movement of traffic has been heightened and there is heavy deployment on the Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Early morning rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR) may also have an impact on traffic movement in Delhi with forecast from the India Meteorological Department predicting continuing showers till well into the afternoon. Motorists are therefore advised to check the latest status of traffic movement on their planned routes as there may be some impact on busy intersections.

Delhi pollution levels

The rains in Delhi on Friday morning have brought the AQI or Air Quality Index down to around 350 with strong indications that the pollution levels will fall further through the day. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 was previously revoked in the city and GRAP 3 in place currently may also be revoked if air toxicity situation improves.

At present though, GRAP 3 remains in force which means all non-essential diesel vehicles with BS 4 or older standards are not permitted for operation within Delhi. Non electric, non CNG and non BS 6 inter-state buses are also not permitted here.

Motorists are therefore urged to ensure compliance with GRAP regulations as well.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: