Man with Porsche plays with fire, tries lighting cigarette with exhaust

Across all social media platforms, there are numerous groups of people who are constantly vying for the greatest reach and highest number of interactions in order to grow their fame and popularity. In the race to do so, we often see individuals coming up with ideas that can often prove to be reckless or dangerous. In a clip shared on the social media platform Instagram, we can observe one such individual attempting to light their cigarette using the exhaust flames from a Porsche 718 Cayman .

Engaging in the act in order to boost internet fame, the man held the cigarette out in front of the exhaust tip and waited for the driver to rev the car. As the latter did so, flames erupted from the exhaust and hit the man with the cigarette, who jumped back having injured his hand. The caption of the video read, “What's the better way to Light a Cigarette? PS: I don’t smoke. Smoking is injurious to health. Ft - Porsche 718 Cayman in Racing Yellow Shade W/ flame kit."

Having gone viral, the Instagram post of the incident caused numerous netizens to react and share their opinions. While one user commented, “Why bother buying a lighter when you could buy a porshe," another reacted saying, “next time, keep it in your mouth and try." One user asked the author of the post to include a disclaimer warning against engaging in such acts.

Porsche 718 Cayman

The Porsche 718 Cayman is a mid-engined fastback coupe available with three engine options spread across four variants. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 300 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the 2.5-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 345 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Porsche further offers a 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally aspirated unit that makes 394 bhp and 430 Nm of maximum torque.

The original Porsche Cayman was brought out in 2005 and was derived from the second and third generations of the Boxster roadster. In 2016, Porsche switched from naturally aspirated flat-six engines to turbocharged flat-fours for the Cayman. To mark this move, Porsche brought back the iconic 718 moniker from their motorsport legacy and renamed the car as the 718 Cayman.

