Man criticises Mahindra after BE 6e launch. This was Anand Mahindra's response…

The launch of Mahindra 's newest EVs the BE 6e and the XEV 9e has made some big waves in India and the international automotive scene. However, a user on the social media platform - X, posted a lengthy criticism against the Mahindra brand. Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group replied to the post saying “You’re right, Sushant. We have a long way to go. But please consider how far we have come."

The X user mentioned in his post, “You better fix your ground level issues of existing cars, service centres, spare parts issues, employees behaviours first. Before showing sky-high shallow aspirations." The user also compared Mahindra's designs to those of Hyundai stating that Mahindra can't stand anywhere near their aesthetics.

Anand handled all criticism in a civil manner while also taking most of it constructively. He said, “We have used all the surrounding cynicism, scepticism—and even rudeness, as in your post—to fuel our hunger to succeed. Yes we have miles to go before we sleep. There is no room for any complacency and continuous improvement will continue to be our mantra. But thank you for feeding the fire in our bellies…."

Mahindra BE 6e design

The Mahindra BE 6e might have a polarising design but it has an undoubtedly futuristic design as well. The BE 6e is a car which looks like a concept sketch which has come to life. It gets elements which would make other cars around it look dated such as the central hood carving and the similarly shaped LED DRLs at the front and at the rear. The alloy wheels get a stylish design along with aero covers. The overall shape and styling of the car are like that of a low-res geometric car from a retro game. And somehow, Mahindra has managed to turn that sentence into a compliment as the BE 6e doesn't back off at 'being sexy'.

