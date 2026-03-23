HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maini, Naël Lead Mahindra Racing To Secure 1 2 At Formula E Rookie Test In Madrid

Maini, Naël lead Mahindra Racing to secure 1-2 at Formula E rookie test

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2026, 16:23 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The test focused on data collection and development work, with both drivers adapting quickly to the Gen3 Evo machinery and delivering competitive lap times throughout the day.

Mahindra Racing
Mahindra Racing drivers secured a 1-2 finish in the morning session at the rookie test
Mahindra Racing
Mahindra Racing drivers secured a 1-2 finish in the morning session at the rookie test
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra Thar E arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra Racing completed a strong outing at the ABB FIA Formula E Rookie Test held at the Circuito del Jarama, with Théophile Naël setting the fastest time of the day and Kush Maini consistently running at the front across both sessions.

The one-day test followed the inaugural Madrid E-Prix and was split into two three-hour-long sessions, allowing rookie drivers to run through evaluation programmes in the team’s M12Electro cars.

In the morning session, both Naël and Maini featured at the top of the timesheets despite interruptions caused by red flags. Naël recorded a best lap time of 1:29.216, which ultimately remained the quickest time of the day, while Maini set a 1:29.422 lap to complete a 1-2 for the team in that session. Both drivers set their fastest laps in the final hour of running.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon683 km
₹ 18.90 - 28.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The pace continued into the afternoon, with both drivers returning to the track early and maintaining their presence near the front. Maini posted a 1:29.330 lap time to go second overall in the session, while Naël followed with a 1:29.418, placing third. Their best efforts in the afternoon were within two-tenths of the fastest time.

Across both sessions, the focus remained on completing run programmes and gathering data for future races. Both drivers completed their planned runs without major issues.

Team Principal & CEO Frederic Bertrand said, “Developing young talent has always been part of Mahindra Racing's DNA, and it's great to see both drivers make the most of the opportunity. We know Kush well by now and his consistency today was no surprise. Théophile had his first run in the Gen3 Evo car and adapted quickly to a demanding circuit. They were both professional throughout, got through their full programmes, and gave us useful data as we continue to develop the M12Electro. For us now as a team, with the beneficial information we have gathered today, we have to take the data from this weekend and see how we can push forward into Berlin."

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2026, 16:23 pm IST
TAGS: electric cars electric vehicles motorsports formula e mahindra mahindra racing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.