Mahindra's Chakan plant crosses 30 lakh production milestone with BE6

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its Chakan manufacturing facility in Maharashtra has crossed the cumulative production milestone of three million vehicles. The landmark vehicle to roll out of the plant is the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, highlighting the facility's growing role in the company's transition towards electric mobility.

The Chakan plant, which began operations in December 2009, has evolved into one of Mahindra's most important manufacturing hubs. According to the company, it took 107 months to produce the first one million vehicles, while the latest one million units were manufactured in just 27 months, reflecting a significant increase in production capacity and demand.

Mahindra Chakan plant produces 19 models

Spread across 657 acres, the Chakan facility manufactures 19 vehicle models and more than 450 variants. These include internal combustion engine passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles, all produced under one integrated manufacturing setup.

Mahindra says the plant is designed to support flexible production, allowing multiple vehicle models to be assembled on the same production lines.

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Advanced manufacturing technologies

The Chakan facility incorporates Industry 4.0 technologies including artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G connectivity and digital traceability across its manufacturing operations.

The body shop features around 1,500 robots and more than 98 per cent automation. Robotic systems are also used for paint application and sealing processes. The plant further employs 3D component scanning, real-time weld monitoring and automated quality checkpoints to improve manufacturing accuracy.

Mahindra also uses AI-powered safety monitoring systems that track personal protective equipment compliance and shop-floor safety in real time. Material movement within the factory is handled through autonomous mobile robots, while seven multi-model assembly lines enable flexible production.

Sustainability measures at Chakan

Mahindra stated that sustainability remains a key focus at the Chakan facility. More than 50 per cent of the plant's overall energy requirement is met through renewable energy sources, while manufacturing operations for electric vehicles are powered entirely by renewable energy.

The company also claims the facility is water positive, replenishing approximately 131 per cent of the water it consumes through rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge initiatives, amounting to nearly 9.91 lakh kilolitres annually.

Additionally, the plant is certified as Zero Waste to Landfill and is nearing its EP100 target of doubling energy productivity.

Vehicles built for domestic and export markets

Mahindra said that nearly all vehicles produced at the Chakan plant support its international business operations. Vehicles manufactured here are exported to several global markets, including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the milestone, R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said the rapid acceleration in production reflects increasing customer demand and the company's investments in advanced manufacturing technologies. He added that the Chakan facility combines automation, digital manufacturing and lean production practices to support Mahindra's future product strategy for both India and international markets.

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