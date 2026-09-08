Mahindra Veero range expanded with new CNG variant, diesel gets more features

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded its light commercial vehicle portfolio with two updates to the Veero range. The company has introduced the new Veero 1.1 XXL CNG, aimed at intra-city applications, while the Veero Diesel has received additional technology, comfort and connectivity features.

First launched in September 2024, the Veero is based on Mahindra's Urban Prosper Platform (UPP), a modular commercial vehicle architecture developed to support multiple energy options.

Mahindra Veero 1.1 XXL CNG launched

The new Veero 1.1 XXL CNG is priced at ₹8.25 lakh for the V2 variant and ₹8.55 lakh for the V4 variant, ex-showroom. Mahindra says customer availability will begin from September 20, 2026.

The CNG model is designed primarily for intra-city transportation and gets a 1.1-tonne payload along with a 2,900 mm, or 9.5-foot, cargo deck. Mahindra claims this is the best-in-class cargo deck length in its segment. The vehicle also has a 5.1 metre turning radius, which should help with manoeuvrability in congested urban areas and tight loading locations.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 65 bhp and 98 Nm. The Veero 1.1 XXL CNG has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.4km/kg and a combined petrol and CNG driving range of more than 450 km.

The new model is targeted at applications such as FMCG distribution, fruit and vegetable transportation, e-commerce deliveries, parcel and courier movement, market loads and other intra-city logistics operations.

The CNG variant is available in the 1.1 XXL SD configuration. Mahindra is also charging an additional ₹5,000 for the Pastel Riversand colour.

Veero Diesel gets new features

The Veero Diesel has also been upgraded, with prices starting at ₹8.29 lakh for the 1.5 XL SD V2 and going up to ₹9.45 lakh for select 1.5 and 1.6 XXL variants.

The biggest update is the addition of a new 26.03 cm touchscreen infotainment system. It gets Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and voice commands with support for multiple languages. Cruise control has also been added to improve comfort during longer journeys.

Mahindra has also introduced LNT technology on the updated diesel model. Other features include air conditioning with a heater, a reclining driver's seat with an adjustable headrest, flat-fold seats with sleeping provision, a door armrest and D+2 seating.

Connectivity has been enhanced through Mahindra's iMAXX platform, which now adds remote AC control. The system continues to offer more than 50 connected features, including vehicle tracking, geofencing, route planning, vehicle health tracking and fuel tracking.

Power windows and fast-charging ports will now be standard across all Veero variants. The upgraded Veero Diesel is available from September 8, 2026.

The diesel range is offered in multiple configurations, including the 1.5 XL SD, 1.5 XXL SD, 1.5 XXL HD, 1.5 XXL CBC, 1.6 XXL SD and 1.6 XXL HD. A ₹5,000 premium applies to the Grey colour option.

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