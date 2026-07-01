Mahindra Trucks & Buses sales grow 5% in June 2026, passenger vehicle segment drives demand

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that its Trucks & Buses business recorded total sales of 3,249 vehicles, including exports, in June 2026. The commercial vehicle business, which includes Mahindra Trucks & Buses Division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Limited (SML), posted a 5 per cent year-on-year growth during the month.

Passenger vehicle segment leads growth

The overall performance was driven by the passenger vehicle segment, which recorded sales of 2,111 units in June, up 16 per cent from 1,822 units sold during the same month last year. However, cargo vehicle sales declined 11 per cent to 1,138 units compared to 1,276 units in June 2025.

On a year-to-date basis, Mahindra's Trucks & Buses business has sold 9,389 vehicles, registering an 11 per cent growth over the 8,449 units sold during the corresponding period last year. Passenger vehicle sales have grown 20 per cent to 5,939 units, while cargo vehicle sales remained largely flat at 3,450 units.

MTBD records 7% growth

Mahindra Trucks & Buses Division (MTBD) reported sales of 1,319 vehicles in June 2026, reflecting a 7 per cent year-on-year increase.

The division's passenger vehicle business continued its upward trajectory, growing 24 per cent to 536 units. Cargo vehicle sales remained almost flat, slipping 2 per cent to 783 units. During the current financial year, MTBD has sold 3,951 vehicles, up 12 per cent over the same period last year.

Also Read : Mahindra records 37% growth in June 2026, SUV sales cross 60,000 units

SML Mahindra posts steady growth

SML Mahindra Limited recorded total sales of 1,930 vehicles in June, a 3 per cent increase over the 1,871 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 13 per cent to 1,575 units, while cargo vehicle sales declined 26 per cent to 355 units. On a year-to-date basis, SML has sold 5,438 vehicles, registering a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous financial year.

Mahindra cites industry challenges despite healthy demand

Commenting on the industry's outlook, Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML and President, Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses and Construction Equipment at Mahindra & Mahindra, said the commercial vehicle industry continues to benefit from infrastructure-led demand and an ongoing replacement cycle in the medium term.

He, however, noted that recent fuel price increases and pressure on freight economics have tempered fleet expansion and vehicle replacement decisions in the near term. He added that the company is closely monitoring rising costs and broader macroeconomic uncertainties while implementing measures to mitigate their impact.

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