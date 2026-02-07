Mahindra to export 35,000 Scorpio Pik Up to Indonesia in 2026

Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced that it will supply 35,000 units of its commercial pickup vehicle, the Scorpio Pik Up, to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara in 2026, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, for the Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) Project. These pickup vehicles are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing logistics for Koperasi being set up in the country.

Mahindra-Agrinas Pangan Nusantara Partnership

Mahindra and Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, under this partnership, will work together to equip Koperasi with vehicles to ensure the effective flow of supplies from farmers directly to the marketplace, thereby bridging the gap between producer and consumer. This collaboration aims to enhance rural logistics and enable villages to become independent centres of economic growth.

Mahindra Scoprio Pik Up

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Ups will bolster the Koperasi ecosystem by providing first-mile aggregation, which involves transporting produce from farms to cooperatives, and facilitating intra-village logistics, ensuring the efficient movement of goods within the cooperative network.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra, said, “We are looking forward to this association and to supporting Indonesia’s Koperasi through our partnership with Agrinas Pangan Nusantara. By deploying the Scorpio Pik Ups as a part of the Koperasi, we are strengthening a reliable logistics backbone that connects farmers to markets more efficiently. Our Pik Ups are engineered to perform in tough conditions while keeping operating costs to a minimum. The volume committed for this partnership will significantly boost our International Operations, adding as much as our total export volumes achieved in FY25. In line with Mahindra’s Rise philosophy, this collaboration reflects our commitment to enabling prosperity and supporting national priorities."

Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Performance Jan 2026

This comes on the back of Mahindra managing to sell 63,510 units of passenger vehicles domestically in the Indian market. This sales figure represents a year-on-year rise in monthly domestic passenger vehicle sales by 12,851 units, which further translates into 25.36 per cent growth in year-on-year monthly domestic passenger vehicle sales. In January 2025, Mahindra posted domestic passenger vehicle sales of 50,659 units. Furthermore, Mahindra had kicked open the bookings for the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO on January 14th 2026, and these SUVs had bagged 93,689 bookings in just four hours. Last month, the automaker also launched the Thar Roxx Star Edn in the country, starting from ₹16.85 lakh.

