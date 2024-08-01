Mahindra SUVs help bolster domestic sales by 15%, all eyes now on Thar Roxx

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday reported it sold 41,623 vehicles in the month of June, an uptick of 15 per cent over the number of vehicles the company had sold in June of 2023. The Indian car maker has an SUV-only portfolio and while the likes of Thar , XUV700 and Scorpio-N have been faring well, the bulk of the thrust may be coming in from the smallest SUV in the portfolio, the recently-launched XUV3X0 . And the sales figures could see a further push ahead of the festive period as the Mahindra Thar Roxx gets set for launch on August 15.

Mahindra sold a total of 42,012 units in the month of May and this includes exports number as well which, however, have taken a tumble from 2,540 units in June of 2023 to 1,515 units last month. Company officials though are confident of bolstering domestic sales momentum with their upcoming product. “We are gearing up for the much-awaited arrival of ‘Thar Roxx’ this Independence Day," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Launch and booking dates

Thar Roxx is the five-door version of the second-generation Thar that was launched in August of 2020. And while Thar is offered in 4x4 as well as RWD version, it has so far only come in a three-door set up. But Thar Roxx isn't only trying to distinguish itself by offering dedicated doors to the backseat passengers but also gets minor design updates on the outside as well as feature additions. The all-white cabin of Thar Roxx was also recently revealed in spy shots.

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be officially launched on August 15 while bookings for Thar Roxx are expected to begin thereafter.

Mahindra XUV700: Jump in bookings

Company officials reveal that the XUV700 has also been faring strong and that the recent special pricing on the model has helped it increase bookings by around 30 per cent. Mahindra says that the waiting time for XUV700 has also come down and this is largely thanks to increased production capacities for all its models across its production facilities.

