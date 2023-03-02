HT Auto
Home Auto News Mahindra Sells 58,801 Units In February With Suvs Bringing Bulk Of The Push

Mahindra sells 58,801 units in February with SUVs bringing bulk of the push

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2023, 10:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Mahindra and Mahindra has registered overall sales of 58,801 units in February as against 54,455 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago, witnessing an overall growth of 8%. The bulk of the push came from SUVs, that witnessed 10% at 30,221 units last month as against 27,551 units sold in the year-ago period. The push came despite disruptions in supply chain of crash sensors and air bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors.

Mahindra XUV400 is based on eXUV300 but Mahindra has made changes. 
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra XUV400 is based on eXUV300 but Mahindra has made changes. 
View all Images
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
1/8
Mahindra XUV400 claims to come with class leading 456 km range.
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
2/8
Mahindra XUV400 draws power from a 39.5 kWh battery pack.
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
3/8
Mahindra XUV400 coms with 4,200 mm of length, 1,634 mm of width and 1,821 mm of height.
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
4/8
Mahindra XUV400 has a 2,600 mm of class leading wheelbase.
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
5/8
Mahindra XUV400 claims to be capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds.
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
6/8
The XUV400 gets a 418 litre capacity boot space.
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
7/8
Mahindra XUV400 gets LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights.
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
8/8
Mahindra XUV400 gets three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.

Mahindra claims to be selling more than 30,000 SUVs per month and the company attributed the momentum in February to the recent launches such as Thar RWD and XUV400, as well as positive response being received across the portfolio. “We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semi-conductors, which continue to be dynamic," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Also Read : Mahindra Scorpio N vs Scorpio Classic: Should you spend the extra money?

In the overall passenger vehicles segment, the company last month sold 30,358 units as compared to 27,663 units sold in February of 2022, witnessing a 10% rise. However, it saw a 20% decline in exports at 2,250 units sold last month as compared to 2,814 units sold in the month-ago period. In the commercial vehicle category, the company sold 20,843 units last month.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl
₹11.99 - 18.83 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.65 kmpl
₹8.3 - 11.72 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8.35 - 12.79 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In a separate development, a test mule of the Mahindra Thar 5-door was spotted recently. From the looks, it looks identical to the 3-door Thar but has a longer wheelbase and a set of rear doors. Mahindra has been testing the 5-door SUV extensively.

It is expected that the Thar 5-door will be unveiled on 15th August, just like the 3-door Thar and the bookings can also be opened. The launch of the SUV can happen a few months later, in October. These are the timelines that Mahindra followed with the 3-door Thar.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2023, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city