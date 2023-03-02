Mahindra sells 58,801 units in February with SUVs bringing bulk of the push

Mahindra and Mahindra has registered overall sales of 58,801 units in February as against 54,455 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago, witnessing an overall growth of 8%. The bulk of the push came from SUVs, that witnessed 10% at 30,221 units last month as against 27,551 units sold in the year-ago period. The push came despite disruptions in supply chain of crash sensors and air bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors.

Mahindra claims to be selling more than 30,000 SUVs per month and the company attributed the momentum in February to the recent launches such as Thar RWD and XUV400, as well as positive response being received across the portfolio. “We are monitoring and taking appropriate steps on the supply chain scenario of semi-conductors, which continue to be dynamic," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra.

In the overall passenger vehicles segment, the company last month sold 30,358 units as compared to 27,663 units sold in February of 2022, witnessing a 10% rise. However, it saw a 20% decline in exports at 2,250 units sold last month as compared to 2,814 units sold in the month-ago period. In the commercial vehicle category, the company sold 20,843 units last month.

In a separate development, a test mule of the Mahindra Thar 5-door was spotted recently. From the looks, it looks identical to the 3-door Thar but has a longer wheelbase and a set of rear doors. Mahindra has been testing the 5-door SUV extensively.

It is expected that the Thar 5-door will be unveiled on 15th August, just like the 3-door Thar and the bookings can also be opened. The launch of the SUV can happen a few months later, in October. These are the timelines that Mahindra followed with the 3-door Thar.

