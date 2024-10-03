Mahindra refutes rumours, won’t move auto plant from Maharashtra to Gujarat

Mahindra & Mahindra has issued a statement refuting rumours of shifting its automotive production base from Maharashtra to Gujarat. Responding to recent reports, the Indian auto giant said that it had no plans to move its vehicle production base from the facility in Chakan, Pune, to Gujarat. Several media reports and social media handles suggested the automaker was exploring a production shift. However, the automaker has called the rumours “wrong and misleading."

A statement from Mahindra & Mahindra read, “There are some news reports and rumours floating around on media channels/social media about Mahindra & Mahindra. The rumour pertains to Mahindra planning to shift its production from Chakan in Pune to Gujarat. In view of the above, Mahindra & Mahindra categorically denies any such news. It is absolutely wrong and misleading. There is no plan to shift our production from Chakan, Pune to any other place/region."

Mahindra’s Pune facility is a key production hub for the automaker with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units including 50,000 trucks. The facility is spread over 700 acres. The rumours also come at a time when reports suggest Mahindra is looking for a new land parcel in Maharashtra for a new manufacturing facility. The company is looking to maximise its current production facilities and will need additional capacity with its ever-expanding product lineup that will soon have all-electric offerings as well.

Mahindra’s Chakan and Nashik facilities in Maharashtra have a combined capacity of 8 lakh units. The automaker is said to be looking at land parcels in Chakan and Aurangabad in the state, ensuring it remains within the existing automotive belt in the region.

Mahindra’s new product range has been blockbuster hits including the all-new Thar Roxx, which received a whopping 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour of the brand accepting bookings. The average waiting time for Mahindra’s SUVs is around 4-6 weeks. Mahindra is also reportedly in talks with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to acquire a stake in the German automaker.

