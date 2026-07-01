Mahindra records 37% growth in June 2026, SUV sales cross 60,000 units

Mahindra & Mahindra has reported strong sales performance for June 2026, registering total vehicle sales of 1,06,207 units, including exports. The automaker posted a 37 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by healthy demand across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio.

SUV sales cross 60,000 units

The company's utility vehicle business remained its strongest performer during the month. Mahindra sold 60,393 SUVs in the domestic market, registering a 28 per cent growth over June last year. Including exports, total utility vehicle sales stood at 61,504 units.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 7XO ₹13.66 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,900/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Toyota Innova Crysta ₹19.72 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹25,800/ month Check Eligibility Tata Safari ₹13.29 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,400/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Alcazar ₹14.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹19,600/ month Check Eligibility MG Hector Plus ₹17.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹22,900/ month Check Eligibility

Commercial vehicles continue strong momentum

The commercial vehicle segment also posted healthy gains. Mahindra sold 26,076 light commercial vehicles in the domestic market, up 35 per cent year-on-year. Sales of light commercial vehicles under two tonnes grew 36 per cent to 3,508 units, while the 2-tonne to 3.5-tonne segment rose 35 per cent to 22,568 units. The company's three-wheeler business, including electric models, recorded sales of 13,820 units, reflecting a 63 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Also Read : Mahindra Vision SXT design patent filed in India

Exports witness triple-digit growth

Mahindra also witnessed a sharp rise in its export business. The automaker exported 5,918 vehicles in June 2026, more than doubling last year's figure of 2,634 units to register a growth of 125 per cent.

CEO comments on June sales performance

Commenting on the company's performance, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said the company delivered robust growth in both its SUV and light commercial vehicle businesses during June. He added that the overall sales performance reflects healthy demand across Mahindra's automotive portfolio.

Year-to-date sales remain on an upward trajectory

For the financial year so far, Mahindra has sold 1,74,745 utility vehicles in the domestic market, up 15 per cent over the corresponding period last year. The company has also exported 15,888 vehicles during the year-to-date period, registering a 64 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous financial year

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: