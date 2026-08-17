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Cars & Bikes Auto News Mahindra Racing Secures Third Place In 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship

Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 17 Aug 2026, 12:18 pm
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Mahindra Racing finished third in the 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship with 252 points after a London double podium for Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara, securing its strongest season

Mahindra Racing secures third place in 2026 Formula E Constructors’ Championship
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Mahindra Racing concluded the 2026 Formula E season in third place in the World Constructors’ Championship after Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara secured second and third positions respectively in the final race at London’s ExCeL Circuit. The double podium took Mahindra’s season tally to 252 points, its highest-ever points haul in a Formula E campaign.

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Formula E London Grand Prix: How it unfolded

The final race on Sunday delivered the result Mahindra Racing needed following a challenging opening day in London. Both de Vries and Mortara progressed through every stage of the qualifying Duels before facing each other in the Final. De Vries ultimately secured pole position ahead of his teammate, giving Mahindra a front-row lockout and earning his fifth pole of the season.

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Both Mahindra cars made clean starts and maintained the top two positions through the opening five laps. De Vries activated his first Attack Mode on Lap 6 and retained the lead, while Mortara followed with his activation a lap later. Despite missing the designated activation point, Mortara remained in second before eventually moving into the lead later in the race.

Mortara’s race strategy kept both Mahindra drivers firmly in contention. He activated his second Attack Mode on Lap 22 without surrendering the lead, before de Vries reclaimed the position during the exchanges. The two drivers then coordinated their final Attack Mode strategies; however, Taylor Barnard prevented Mahindra from securing a one-two finish after executing his final Attack Mode deployment at the optimal moment. De Vries crossed the chequered flag in second, with Mortara following in third, giving the team a double podium in the final race of the Gen3 era.

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Formula E: Mahindra Racing Constructors' Championship standings

The London double-header yielded 42 points for Mahindra Racing, allowing the team to secure third place in the Constructors’ Championship with 252 points. Mortara finished fifth in the Drivers’ Championship with 137 points, while de Vries ended the season seventh with 115 points. Across the 2026 campaign, Mahindra Racing recorded two victories, five additional podium finishes and five pole positions. Jaguar TCS Racing finished first in the Constructors' Championship, followed by Porsche Racing.

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First Published Date: 17 Aug 2026, 12:18 pm IST
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