Mahindra Racing ends five-year wait with Monaco E Prix win as Nyck de Vries strikes gold

Mahindra Racing has finally returned to the top step of the Formula E podium. Nyck de Vries won the Monaco E Prix on Saturday, giving the Indian team its first victory in nearly five years and its first in the Gen 3 era. The result also marked a major turnaround for the squad after a challenging run in recent seasons.

De Vries makes strategy count

Starting from second on the grid, de Vries stayed close to polesitter Dan Ticktum in the opening phase. Mahindra made an early Pit Boost stop, and the move proved decisive once Ticktum rejoined the race behind him.

The key moment came when de Vries used Attack Mode at the right time to pass Antonio Felix da Costa and take the lead on Lap 20. From there, he controlled the race well and kept the advantage to the chequered flag.

He finished 2.677 seconds ahead of Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, who crossed the line in second place. For Mahindra, the win was its first since the 2021 London E Prix.

Also Read : Anand Mahindra reveals Thar Roxx-Based ATV built for the Indian Army

Maiden podium for Marti

The final podium spot initially went to Ticktum, but his race changed after stewards handed him a 33-second penalty for contact with da Costa. That dropped him to P12 and promoted Cupra Kiro’s Pepe Marti to third.

It was a breakthrough result for Marti, who claimed his first-ever Formula E podium. The revised order also moved Andretti’s Felipe Drugovich and Envision’s Sebastien Buemi further up the classification.

Mixed day for Mortara

Mahindra’s Edoardo Mortara had a far tougher afternoon. A mechanical problem in qualifying left him starting from P19. He recovered well during the race and even reached the top 10 at one stage, but a puncture pushed him back to P17. Even so, Mortara remained third in the drivers’ standings.

Also Read : Mahindra charts aggressive FY27 strategy, plans to launch 16 new SUVs by 2031

Championship picture

Evans’ runner-up finish took him to the top of the drivers’ standings, 15 points ahead of Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein. Mortara sits third, eight points behind Wehrlein and 23 behind Evans.

Mahindra remains third in the teams’ standings as well, but de Vries’ victory has reduced the gap to second-placed Porsche to 44 points.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: