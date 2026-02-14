Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mahindra Racing Continues Strong Formula E Run In Jeddah Round 4, Mortara Finishes P2

Mahindra Racing secures podium finish at Formula E Jeddah Round 4

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Feb 2026, 18:34 pm
  • The Indian Formula E team now sits second in the Teams’ standings after four rounds.

Edoardo Mortara’s podium at Round 4 of Formula E boosts Mahindra Racing to P2 in the Team Championship standings
Mahindra Racing continued its run in the 2025–26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium finish at the Jeddah E-Prix, where team driver Edoardo Mortara claimed second place in Round 4.

Mortara’s P2 finish has moved the team up to second overall in the Teams’ Championship standings with 59 points. The result further promotes the Swiss-Italian driver to third overall in the Drivers’ Championship after four rounds of the season.

The performance in Jeddah marks another competitive outing for Mahindra Racing, which is currently the only Indian team competing in the all-electric single-seater series. The team has shown improved consistency in the early part of the 2025–26 season, with front-running pace across multiple rounds.

The latest result builds on Mahindra Racing’s strongest-ever championship performance last season, when it secured fourth place in the overall standings. Having secured two podium positions already this year, the team has strengthened its ranking among the leading contenders in the championship.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2026, 18:34 pm IST
