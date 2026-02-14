HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Mahindra Racing Continues Strong Formula E Run In Jeddah Round 4, Mortara Finishes P2

Mahindra Racing secures podium finish at Formula E Jeddah Round 4

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2026, 18:34 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The Indian Formula E team now sits second in the Teams’ standings after four rounds.

Mahindra Racing
Edoardo Mortara’s podium at Round 4 of Formula E boosts Mahindra Racing to P2 in the Team Championship standings
Mahindra Racing
Edoardo Mortara’s podium at Round 4 of Formula E boosts Mahindra Racing to P2 in the Team Championship standings
Get Launch Updates on
Mahindra Ekuv100 arrow icon
Notify me

Mahindra Racing continued its run in the 2025–26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a podium finish at the Jeddah E-Prix, where team driver Edoardo Mortara claimed second place in Round 4.

Mortara’s P2 finish has moved the team up to second overall in the Teams’ Championship standings with 59 points. The result further promotes the Swiss-Italian driver to third overall in the Drivers’ Championship after four rounds of the season.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 27.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 07 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra BE 07
BatteryCapacity Icon80 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The performance in Jeddah marks another competitive outing for Mahindra Racing, which is currently the only Indian team competing in the all-electric single-seater series. The team has shown improved consistency in the early part of the 2025–26 season, with front-running pace across multiple rounds.

The latest result builds on Mahindra Racing’s strongest-ever championship performance last season, when it secured fourth place in the overall standings. Having secured two podium positions already this year, the team has strengthened its ranking among the leading contenders in the championship.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2026, 18:34 pm IST
TAGS: mahindra formula

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.