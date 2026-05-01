Mahindra posts 14% sales jump in April, three-wheeler segment surges 81%

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has kicked off fiscal year 2027 with its strongest April performance in recent memory, selling 94,627 vehicles last month, a 14 per cent jump over the same period last year. The growth was broad-based across segments, but two areas stood out sharply: three-wheelers, which nearly doubled, and exports, which surged close to 50 per cent.

Three-wheelers leading

The three-wheeler segment recorded the most dramatic rise of any category in April, with 9,899 units sold compared to just 5,470 units in April F26, an 81 per cent year-on-year increase. The numbers point to a rapid acceleration in demand within India's last-mile mobility market, a space that has been gaining momentum as urban logistics and passenger transport networks expand. Mahindra has been strategically deepening its presence in this segment through subsidiary Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, and April's figures suggest that investment is beginning to pay off at scale.

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SUVs hold steady

Utility vehicle sales remained the backbone of Mahindra's overall volumes. Domestic UV sales reached 56,331 units in April, an 8 per cent increase over the 52,330 units sold in the same month last year. Including exports, the UV segment accounted for 57,833 vehicles in total. These numbers incorporate sales made through subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, reflecting the company's expanding electric vehicle push within its UV portfolio. While the 8 per cent growth is more measured compared to other segments, it represents sustained momentum in a highly competitive market where Mahindra has been consistently gaining ground against both domestic and global rivals.

CVs stay firm

On the commercial vehicle front, Mahindra reported domestic sales of 23,427 units. Within this, light commercial vehicles in the 2T–3.5T bracket, which include models such as the Bolero Maxx PUP HD 1.9 and HD 2.0, contributed 20,443 units, a 7 per cent rise over last year. The smaller LCV sub-2T category added 2,984 units, growing 13 per cent year-on-year. The consistent performance across both LCV categories indicates stable freight and small business demand, sectors that are closely tied to broader economic activity and rural market health.

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Exports surge nearly 50%

Mahindra's international business delivered one of the month's most notable data points. Export volumes climbed to 4,970 units in April, a 47 per cent jump from 3,381 units shipped in April F26. The sharp rise signals growing international appetite for Mahindra vehicles and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to expand its footprint in overseas markets, particularly in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, said: "The year 2027 has begun on a positive note in April by achieving SUV sales of 56331 units, a growth of 8 per cent and total vehicle sales of 94627 units, a 14 per cent growth over the same month last year."

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