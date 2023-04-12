HT Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Emeritus Keshub Mahindra passes away

By: PTI
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 15:14 PM
Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Emeritus Keshub Mahindra passed away this morning in Mumbai due to old age. Mahindra, 99, breathed his last this morning at home peacefully, said a person close to the family. After joining the company in 1947, he became the Chairman in 1963.

File image of industrialist Keshub Mahindra speaks during the Mahindra & Mahindra's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on August 8, 2012. Keshub Mahindra, former chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group of companies, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (PTI)
File image of industrialist Keshub Mahindra speaks during the Mahindra & Mahindra's Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on August 8, 2012. Keshub Mahindra, former chairman of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group of companies, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The Indian Automobile Industry has lost one of its pioneers, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement. "His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian Auto Industry had led to India being recognised as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the Automobile sector," he added.

Mahindra was the President of SIAM in 1964. "SIAM and the Indian Automobile Industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace," Aggarwal said.

