Mahindra leads SUV segment for second consecutive month, sells 32,226 units

Mahindra and Mahindra reported sales of 32,226 units of SUVs in the month of October, registering a growth of 61% thanks to strong demand across the portfolio. The company managed to maintain a lead position in the segment for the second consecutive month. Its overall auto sales for last month stood at 61,114 vehicles while the total share of all passenger vehicles, including cars, vans and SUVs stood at 32,298 units.

Exports for the month were at 2,755 vehicles as compared to 3,174 units in the year-ago period, registering a 13% decline. In the commercial vehicle segment, sales stood at 20,980 vehicles last month. “Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand. Our Commercial Vehicles also registered strong growth for the month," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division.

(Also read | Mahindra sets sight on EV charging network ahead of XUV400 launch)

The automaker has been focusing on electric mobility in the country and recently showcased its XUV400 EV that would be officially launched here in January of the next year. Ahead of this launch, Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Charge+Zone, an electric vehicle charging company, in order for its upcoming EVs to have access to around 2,5000 charging points of the latter.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Mahindra EVs won't just have access to Charge+Zone chargers in 25 cities but the automaker is also looking at exploring installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites.

The Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and claims to have range of around 450 kms per charge. It is also promising to offer a capable drive with a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds. The XUV400 EV is also claimed to be the fastest and best range offering SUV in India, once launched here.

First Published Date: