Mahindra launches next-gen dealerships and service centres

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they are revamping their dealerships and service centres. The brand will now provide remote vehicle diagnostics aided by professionals with technical expertise in eSUVs and strategically located battery repair centers and relationship managers for charging solutions. The colour palette of the dealerships will be updated along with dynamic lighting and new technology.

Mahindra will also showcase its INGLO platform which is an electric skateboard platform. All the born electric vehicles of Mahindra are based on this platform. Customers would also be able to experience the Sonic Studio sound system that comes with the born electric vehicles. It consists of a 1,400-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon system featuring Dolby Atmos. The brand has recruited 500 specialists from luxury and premium brands to provide tailored consultations.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 - 30.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 - 26.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra BE 07 80 kWh 80 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra BE.05 80.0 kWh 80.0 kWh 450 km 450 km ₹ 12 - 16 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 7e ₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mahindra XEV 4e ₹ 13 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

There would also be changes to the service centres. Mahindra says that there would be dedicated service bays for the electric vehicles and trained expert technicians for handling EVs and the tools. Battery repair centres would be a strategically located nationwide network for seamless EV battery care. A 400-strong team of Mahindra Tech Experts, supported by engineers from Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) will make sure that the customers don't face any issues with the service.

(Read more: Mahindra XEV 9e Pack Two or Pack Three Select? Where should you put your money)

Mahindra is also launching CHARGE.IN, a dedicated EV charging vertical with 350+ experts offering charging solutions. This initiative will help with home charger installations and seamless integration with DC charging network.

Apart from this, there is also Me4U application. Through this customers can do real-time order tracking, test drive bookings and vehicle insights even before delivery. Once the vehicle is delivered, they will be able to track vehicle status and check vehicle status.

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck spied

The Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck concept was unveiled in South Africa in 2023. Recently, a test mule of the pick-up truck was observed in Manali during its testing phase. The vehicle was seen in both single-cab and double-cab variants. Currently, there is no definitive information regarding the launch schedule for the Scorpio pick-up truck. However, it is confirmed that this model is intended for global markets and will be available for sale in multiple countries.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: